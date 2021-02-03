Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy UPS and Ford

Dow futures are flat on Wednesday as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report reported excellent earnings Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report agreed to a deal to acquire GW Pharma (GWPH) - Get Report Wednesday morning.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said investors should focus on well-run companies that have staying power and listed his best stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about UPS earnings, Robinhood CEO's upcoming testimony before Congress, and Ford's partnership with Google.

UPS: Buy Or Sell?

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report on Tuesday posted a $3 billion fourth-quarter loss but adjusted earnings were well above Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic continued to drive consumers and businesses to rely on Big Brown, particularly during the holidays.

Cramer said the proof is in the pudding the numbers were extraordinary. "UPS was doing excellent work for all customers including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. They were actually able to make money. Carol was one of my favorite CFOs when she was at Home Depot. She's figured out a way to make money. This is not the UPS that just loses money. The international numbers were really terrific."

Robinhood

The CEO of the Robinhood financial app will testify before a congressional committee later this month, as the backlash over its decision to limit trading in highly-leveraged stocks,

Cramer said it is going to be difficult for Vlad until he is absolutely certain about all the terms that are involved with securities trading. "I've known Vlad for a very long time. He has the best app there is, very algorithmic. Do they have the controls? Sometimes when you grow to 17 million people overnight you're not going to have the controls. Is he well-meaning? Of course. He is trying to get some people in there who really understand what naked short selling means and what the suitability of customers means."

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Ford (F) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report have signed a six-year partnership to produce connected vehicles based on Google's Android operating system, apps and services.

Cramer said Jim Farley is trying to create a service model, which, obviously as we know from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has much bigger margins. "He is embracing technology. he picked Google and that's an amazing partner. And he is making so that there are much better cars and trucks with a better stream."

