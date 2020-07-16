Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Sell UnitedHealth

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended Wednesday up as positive vaccine news from Moderna and AstraZeneca gave investors the confidence they needed to put money to work. Wednesday ended in wild fashion as several high profile Twitter accounts were hacked in a bitcoin scam including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the markets are optimistic about a vaccine, but he cautions there’s a long way to go. We still need more stimulus.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about selling UnitedHealth, reviewing Goldman Sachs earnings and expectations for Netflix earnings.

UnitedHealth Stock: Buy or Sell?

Unitedhealth (UNH) - Get Report topped earnings on Wednesday but saw an 'unprecedented' period of payment deferrals as elective surgeries and treatments were postponed or canceled during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Cramer was bullish on UnitedHealth on Monday's Mad Monday but has anything changed after its report?

What would Cramer do with shares of UnitedHealth after such a big earnings beat? He would sell some shares here.

Goldman Sachs Stock: Buy or Sell?

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report reported stellar earnings yesterday after excellent trading revenue numbers lifted the stock higher. TheStreet provided three reasons to buy Goldman Sachs after they crushed earnings. TheStreet also provided a guide on how to trade shares of Goldman Sachs.

Cramer believes Goldman Sachs should be higher after its earnings.

Netflix Stock: Buy or Sell?

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report reports earnings after the bell and investors will be looking for strong growth in subscribers. Annie Gaus gave readers the 3 keys to watch when Netflix reports earnings. UBS cut Netflix this week to Neutral and shares were slipping before it reports financials.

Cramer believes Netflix may take a dip when sports come back this summer.

