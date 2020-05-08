Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Uber Needs More Focus

The stock market ended the day positive in each index as the Nasdaq turned positive on the year. The slowing pace of the jobless claims gave many investors hope but the record number of job losses in the last two months is weighing on Main Street. On Mad Money, Cramer said yesterday's rally was practice for the success of vaccines for Covid-19.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including Uber stock, Uber Eats competing against Grubhub, and Bristol-Myers stock reporting earnings.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

Uber (UBER) - Get Report reported financials yesterday and shares were rising after reporting a $2.9 billion loss in the first quarter. Uber also announced that they are investing in the scooter company Lime for $170 million.

Uber's Eats food delivery business grew 53% last quarter amid rising demand for food delivery. What does Cramer want to see for Uber stock to go higher? Listen to his thoughts on the rideshare company.

Grubhub Stock: Buy or Sell?

Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report reported earnings this week and is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business. Grubhub announced that it is going to "increase spending to help support restaurants" but those words, unfortunately, don't match their actions as Grubhub collected record fees from struggling restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic including one nightmare scenario from a pizza place that went viral on Twitter. Restaurants in New York City reported that they feel trapped by services like Grubhub.

Cramer explains why investors should not buy Grubhub stock.

Bristol-Myers Stock: Buy or Sell?

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report reported earnings yesterday, beating forecasts while confirming their 2020 profit guidance. The stock went up earlier in the day but ended yesterday slightly negative.

Cramer like Bristol Myers stock but doesn't see the stock going up from here. See what else had to say about Bristol Myers stock.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: