TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Uber Help Restaurants

Jim Cramer shares stock market news about why he likes Uber, CVS new CEO, and how investors can lock-in gains.
Author:
Publish date:

Dow futures soar on Pfizer vaccine update and stocks hit an all-time high premarket as markets continue to rally following informal declarations of Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer that his bias remains bullish. All eyes will certainly be on the election results, Cramer said, but no matter who wins, not much will change on Wall Street because we'll still have a divided government.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about why he likes Uber, CVS new CEO, and how investors can lock-in gains.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc.  (UBER) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected loss on lower revenue after the bell Thursday as its ride-sharing business continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns.

Uber posted an adjusted loss of 62 cents a share on revenue of $3.1 billion. The company had been expected to lose 61 cents a share on sales of $3.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

Cramer said that Uber has now established itself as a “clean” car company that does a huge amount of deliveries amidst a pandemic. He added that many restaurants could save their businesses by doing a lot of their business through Uber.

CVS Stock: Buy or Sell?

CVS Health Corp.  (CVS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Friday, and lifted its full-year profit outlook, as healthcare benefits sales and improving store traffic, boosted its top and bottom lines.

The group also said the longtime CEO Larry Merlo, since 2011, will retire in February of next year and will be replaced by Karen Lynch, who currently runs the group's Aetna Healthcare unit.

Cramer said that this is a very complicated business and that the new CEO should be able to “compete much better” against UnitedHealth  (UNH) - Get Report.

Bonds Vs. Stocks

Stocks ended mixed Friday, as the U.S. added more jobs than expected in October, coronavirus cases were spiking, and the presidential election remained undecided.

Cramer said that investors should find a mutual fund that gives them more dividends to guarantee more income, therefore stocks are more favorable.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Surges and Sets Record High on Pfizer Vaccine Progress

Joe Biden Lead
VIDEO

What the President-elect Means for Your Money: Expert Market Advice for Biden Presidency LIVE

US Senators Urge Justice Department To Investigate Zoom And Tiktok's Ties To Beijing
INVESTING

Zoom Shares Tumble on FTC Settlement, Pfizer Vaccine News

Zoom Video Zooms Downward on Analyst Downgrade to Sell
INVESTING

Zoom, Peloton and Pandemic-Fueled Stocks Drop on Vaccine Report

Jim Cramer Katherine Ross Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Breaks Down What Pfizer News, Election Mean for Markets: LIVE

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Up as Vaccine Candidate Gets Fast-Track Designation

McDonald's Selling Stake in China Business
INVESTING

McDonald's Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast as US Sales Impress

Will F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Be Pressured by Pacific Crest Downgrade?
INVESTING

F5 Networks Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan