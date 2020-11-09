Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Uber Help Restaurants

Jim Cramer shares stock market news about why he likes Uber, CVS new CEO, and how investors can lock-in gains.

Dow futures soar on Pfizer vaccine update and stocks hit an all-time high premarket as markets continue to rally following informal declarations of Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer that his bias remains bullish. All eyes will certainly be on the election results, Cramer said, but no matter who wins, not much will change on Wall Street because we'll still have a divided government.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about why he likes Uber, CVS new CEO, and how investors can lock-in gains.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected loss on lower revenue after the bell Thursday as its ride-sharing business continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns.

Uber posted an adjusted loss of 62 cents a share on revenue of $3.1 billion. The company had been expected to lose 61 cents a share on sales of $3.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

Cramer said that Uber has now established itself as a “clean” car company that does a huge amount of deliveries amidst a pandemic. He added that many restaurants could save their businesses by doing a lot of their business through Uber.

CVS Stock: Buy or Sell?

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Friday, and lifted its full-year profit outlook, as healthcare benefits sales and improving store traffic, boosted its top and bottom lines.

The group also said the longtime CEO Larry Merlo, since 2011, will retire in February of next year and will be replaced by Karen Lynch, who currently runs the group's Aetna Healthcare unit.

Cramer said that this is a very complicated business and that the new CEO should be able to “compete much better” against UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report.

Bonds Vs. Stocks

Stocks ended mixed Friday, as the U.S. added more jobs than expected in October, coronavirus cases were spiking, and the presidential election remained undecided.

Cramer said that investors should find a mutual fund that gives them more dividends to guarantee more income, therefore stocks are more favorable.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.