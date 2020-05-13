Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Fed Chair Powell Is Helping

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all fell today after Dr. Fauci put hope on pause with his testimony to Senators in Washington D.C. about what reopening the economy will look like in America and why reopening too early without the necessary precautions could create another outbreak we are unable to control. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer debated whether to open the economy or not and reflected on Dr. Fauci's comments today.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including the Federal Reserve helping companies, Twitter's responsible decisions during the pandemic, investing in Take-Two stock, and why the bank stocks should be ignored.

The Federal Reserve Is Helping Companies

Futures are climbing ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaking today. The Federal Reserve announced on Tuesday that they will start buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds to help companies.

Cramer speaks about everything Powell and the Federal Reserve are doing to help companies during this recession.

Twitter Is Being Responsible

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report has had quite a week of blog posts about its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the measures the company is making to protect its users and employees. TheStreet recently analyzed that Twitter stock may be an investment opportunity to bargain hunters.

Cramer spoke about the decisions Twitter is making in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

Take-Two Stock: Buy or Sell?

Gaming stocks like Activision Blizzard and EA get most of the hype but Cramer thinks investors need to take a look at another gaming stock, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report. Last month on the Action Alerts PLUS monthly call, Cramer picked Take-Two stock as his gaming stock for the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to why Cramer is telling investors to go long on Take-Two stock.

Bank Stocks: Buy or Sell?

One of the worst sectors to be invested in right now is the banking sector and it doesn't look like things are going to turn around anytime soon after Dr. Fauci's testimony before the Senate. Several banks struggled to paint anything but a grim picture when they reported financials in the past month and unfortunately didn't meet much of what TheStreet wanted to see during their earnings.

Should investors be paying attention to the banking sector now? Cramer weighs in on the banks during this time.

