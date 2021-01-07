Morning Bell with Jim Cramer: Red Flags in High Yield Stocks

Stocks are up Thursday, a day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to unlawfully change the outcome of the presidential election. Markets mostly ignored the chaos created by the insurrectionist group of rioters and looters.

Mad Money was canceled on Wednesday after the attack.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the electoral college vote count in the Senate, NYSE's decision to delist three Chinese telcos and ways investors can avoid high yield stocks.

Electoral College Certification

On Wednesday, the Senate floor was counting the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed past barricades and breached the building.

Cramer said at this point it would be good to have it over with. "The fact that Georgia went to Democrats that's totally because of Trump. Democrats want to come out and vote because they think Trump is bad. Republicans want to stay home because Trump said it's going to be a rigged election no matter what. You have a remarkable moment here where you could argue that Trump is destroying the Republican party. Because the Republican party should have won Georgia. "

Chinese Telco Stocks

The New York Stock Exchange reversed its own decision not to delist three China-based stocks Wednesday, just hours after it pledged to keep them on the Big Board amid pressure from the White House.

Cramer said the NYSE is getting pressurized because the President is still capable of creating havoc. "We have seen him do that. The NYSE can reverse it again if it wants to. This is just an air trap."

High Yield Stocks

On Mad Money, Cramer spoke about how high yields in stocks could be red flags and investors should be wary of such investments as they could hurt them.

Cramer said you want to make sure the cash flow covers the dividend but there are different ways people analyze that. "I think you need to read through the conference calls [transcript]. You need to see whether the company is doing well or not. If the company is not doing well or it's opaque how they're doing, then it is a red flag."

