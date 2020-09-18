Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: TikTok and Trump

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the TikTok deal, the latest vaccine news from Moderna and what stocks to buy before the election.

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down this morning but are fluctuating as investors look to close out this week on a positive note.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer explains why some buyers apparently don't care how much they're paying for these high-flying IPOs, and what that means to the market.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the TikTok deal, the latest vaccine news from Moderna and what stocks to buy before the election.

TikTok Deal Comes Into View

ByteDance will take TikTok public in the U.S. if the deal is approved by the White House, a report says. Unfortunately, before the deal is approved, there's been turbulence with the Commerce Department announcing that President Donald Trump will block new TikTok downloads as early as Sunday. This announcement comes after TikTok picked Oracle over Microsoft as its 'tech provider' for its U.S. operations. Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report hopes to get the deal done soon with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report jumping in as well.

Cramer warned investors to look out for people in the White House to scuttle the TikTok deal.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares jumped on Thursday when data showed progress in its vaccine trial. There have been talks by the White House accelerating the coronavirus vaccine production for consumer use as early as November but it's a lot more complicated process. Moderna saw a boost in its shares as AstraZeneca put a hold on its trials after negative outcomes with its study in its vaccine trials.

Cramer thinks Moderna is all over the place when it announced it will start producing a flu vaccine as well and still trusts other vaccine producers.

Stocks to Buy Before the Election

If Cramer was going to buy stocks in a sector before the election, he would be looking at the healthcare sector. Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report is a stock that Cramer would be looking to buy because it's cheaper than others in the sector and announced positive news yesterday by settling a deal involving Revlimid with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Cramer talks about what he's looking at before the election in the market.

