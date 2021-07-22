TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Netflix Isn't a Classic Growth Stock, But Still Belongs in FAANG, Cramer Says
Netflix Isn't a Classic Growth Stock, But Still Belongs in FAANG, Cramer Says
Publish date:

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: There Is No Joy in Netflix

TheStreet's Jim Cramer says Netflix needs to bring back the joy to its earnings call.
Author:

Stocks were mixed Thursday as optimism about earnings and the economic recovery was outweighed by a surprising jump in U.S. unemployment claims.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer turned his experienced eye toward Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report and the FAANG phenomenon.

Netflix: 'Show Me Stock'

Netflix missed on earnings expectations despite reporting global net subscriptions ahead of estimates.

The streaming giant reported earnings of $2.97 a share on revenue of $7.34 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $3.18 a share on revenue of $7.32 billion. 

“If you focus on Netflix, you’re missing the bigger picture of corporate America doing very well,” said Cramer, who maintained he's been "a huge backer of Netflix for ages."

Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that the company's earnings call didn't make Netflix seem like the growth stock it has been in the past. 

TST Recommends

He said he did not like the company's plans to introduce video games offerings with its streaming service.

FAANG: 'Return the Joy'

"We've got to be a little more circumspect about Netflix as being a classic growth stock," he said. "I feel Netflix has become a 'show me' stock. But that's just it. They've shown me in multiple cases.

Cramer noted that competition was catching up with Netflix, noting that "there are so many hours." 

Cramer, who created the FAANG concept, said he isn't ready to pull the "N" and replace it with the "M" for Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report just yet.

Cramer said the Netflix analyst call was "the least joyful call I can remember."

"It was always a joyous call," he said. "When they return to joy, we have a winning stock."

Jim Cramer: I'm Making My Peace With This Happy Market
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mixed After Surprising Jump in Jobless Claims

Seres Therapeutics IPO Highlights Large-Cap Interest in Your Gut
INVESTING

Seres Stock Tanks After Failed Ulcerative Colitis Drug Test

Snap Blew It, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Snap Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Break Out Again?

Crocs Treads Higher on Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings, Revenue Outlook
INVESTING

Crocs Stock Climbs on Blowout Quarter and Guidance Tops Estimates

Freeport Shares Slide More Than 5% as EPS Misses Target and Talks Continue With Indonesia
INVESTING

Freeport McMoRan Beats Earnings Forecasts, Lifts Copper Sales Outlook

Netgear Soars on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Netgear Stock Falls After Earnings and Analysts Cut Price Targets

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Pare Gains On Inflation Concerns; Jobless Claims Rise to 419,000

Texas Instruments
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday: CSX, Texas Instruments and AT&T