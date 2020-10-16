Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Thoughts on Tesla Price Cuts - TheStreet
Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Thoughts on Tesla Price Cuts

Jim Cramer shares stock market news about Tesla price cuts, Walgreens stock, and possibility of a U.S. lockdown.
Author:
Publish date:

Dow futures edges higher as Wall Street tries to snap a three-day losing streak Friday after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla believes they will know if its vaccine is effective by the end of October.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that despite a stimulus stalemate and COVID-19 woes, the Europe-led selloff turned into a buying opportunity on Wall Street.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Tesla price cuts, Walgreens stock, and the possibility of a U.S. lockdown.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk said prices for the company's flagship Model S sedan would be cut for the second time in a week.

Tesla said Tuesday it would be reducing prices on its entry-level Model S available for delivery by $3,000 to $71,990. It also reduced its Tesla Model S Performance Model to $91,990 from $94,990.

Cramer thinks that Elon Musk is trying to be Henry Ford and is one more step closer to mass production as he seeks to lower prices for everything. He added that Tesla, NIO, and FISCAR are “what’s making this market exciting.”

Walgreens Stock: Buy or Sell?

Walgreens Boots Alliance  (WBA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and said profits in the coming year should continue to grow despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Group revenues, Walgreens said, rose 2.3% to $34.7 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $34.37 billion tally.

Comparable U.S. store sales for the group's retail pharmacy business rose 3.6%, Walgreens said, with total revenues also up 3.6% to $27 billion.

Cramer thinks that the earnings were good as prescriptions went up. However, he thinks investors should buy CVS  (CVS) - Get Report stock and added that UnitedHealth Group  (UNH) - Get Report stock is a buy.

The U.S. Will Not Shut Down Again

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Europe with the U.K. announcing tougher restrictions on the city of London beginning midnight Friday and France declaring a state of emergency.

The British government said Thursday it will move to a “high” alert level from its current “medium” alert level. Globally, 38,564,176 coronavirus cases and 1,092,968 related deaths have been reported to date, according to Johns Hopkins.

Cramer said that the country has no mandate to shut down because no state government is going to get in the way of the openings, even though they might object to bars and restaurants. “But there is no way that our country is shutting down again,” he added. 

Cramer is also optimistic about therapeutics such as Regeneron  (REGN) - Get Report and Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report to slow down the impact of the pandemic by decreasing the viral load.

