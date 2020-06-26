Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Ranking, Target Improves

The Dow ended up almost 300 points yesterday after a surge in stocks during the last hour of trading. Despite some U.S. states pausing their reopening phases due to a rise in coronavirus cases, stocks were able to shake off the bad news to go higher. Dow futures are down today after the U.S. set a record for most positive coronavirus cases in a day.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said some companies just can't help but rise on news of spikes in COVID-19 cases. Investors should know why.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about Tesla's poor rating in JD Power's survey, Target competing with Amazon and MGM and Caesars mandating mask-wearing in its casinos.

Thoughts on Tesla Poor Ranking in JD Power

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report announced that it is most likely opening another battery plant in California despite some friction with the local government during the coronavirus quarantine. Tesla also announced Sept. 15 as the date it will release its 'Million Mile' battery. These positive headlines come a week after analysts raised their price target for Elon Musk's innovative car company.

Despite all these positive headlines, it was surprising to see JD Power rank Tesla last in quality in its latest survey. Cramer doesn't buy it and thinks the ranking is stupid.

Can Target Compete With Amazon

Target (TGT) - Get Report is expanding its offering for pickup items at its store in another sign that it can compete with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Curbside and in-store pickup orders are free. Target also had good news for its employees when it decided to raise its minimum wage to $15.

Cramer believes Target is showing that it can compete with Amazon and Walmart and continue to go higher after improving its customer offerings.

MGM and Caesars Mandate Masks

MGM (MGM) - Get Report and Caesars (CZR) - Get Report are mandating wearing masks inside their casinos and Cramer could not be happier about this mandate. Cramer has been pushing America to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Cramer even addressed and debunked the mask-wearing myths that have popped up by misinformation campaigns across the web.

Cramer thinks more companies should follow the lead of MGM and Caesars and start mandating masks for its customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.