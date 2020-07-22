Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Reports Earnings Today

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq finished mixed after the EU approved a stimulus bill. The Dow is getting a lift from Pfizer this morning and is up slightly today.

On Mad Money Tuesday, Jim Cramer said it's all about the mask. Even the president has switched sides on this issue that could help flatten the curve and help get our economy rolling again.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer Monday on Street Lightning about Tesla reporting earnings Wednesday, Opko Health partnering with the NFL and Tapestry CEO resigns after an investigation into a past relationship.

Tesla Earnings: What to Expect

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reports earnings this week and investors are gearing up for how the report will move the market. Tesla could find a way onto the S&P 500 if it posts a profit for the second quarter, a move that could trigger buying. TheStreet broke down how to trade shares of Tesla as we wait for Tesla to report its earnings.

To prepare for Tesla earnings, follow Tesla Daily on TheStreet as the innovative auto company prepares to report earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Cramer explained what he is looking for when Tesla reports earnings Wednesday.

Opko Health and the NFL

Opko Health shares were rising Tuesday after it secured a deal to perform testing for the NFL. Cramer received this news Monday from executive chairman Jon Cohen on his Mad Money show and then the stock began rising Tuesday. Will Opko Health's shares continue to rise after securing the NFL deal?

Cramer discusses what the NFL deal means for shares of Opko Health.

Tapestry Chief Executive Resigns

The NYTimes Sapna Maheshwari reported Tuesday that chief executive at Tapestry, Jide Zeitlin, resigned before a news story broke about allegations of misconduct related to a past relationship Zeitlin had with a female 13 years ago. Zeitlin shared the news of the allegations on LinkedIn after hearing that a reporter was writing a story for ProPublica about the past relationship.

Cramer doesn't believe a new CEO will fix everything and gives a price target that Tapestry needs to sell at.

