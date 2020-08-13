Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Trading the Tesla Stock Split

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the Tesla stock split, Moderna's government funding, and why Joe Biden's VP pick is good news for UnitedHealth.

The Dow is down Thursday morning but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up after the recent jobless claims were south of 1 million.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said stock splits, like those of Apple and Tesla, are exactly what we need to keep this market moving higher.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the Tesla stock split, Moderna's government funding news, and why Joe Biden's VP pick is good news for UnitedHealth shares.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report announced a 5-for-1 stock split, sending shares higher after the innovative car company announced the news. TheStreet looked at the charts to determine if the stock split could send Tesla shares higher. TheStreet's Annie Gaus looked at the stock splits by Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla and asked if their recent stock splits could be the start of a trend. TheStreet's Tesla Daily explored the bull case for Tesla shares following the stock split.

Cramer likes the Tesla stock split but doesn't believe the stock should be up because of the stock split.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report received a government funding deal Tuesday of $1.525 billion for the production of the coronavirus vaccine. Investors are optimistic that a vaccine could be coming sooner than expected, sparking a rally in the market this past week. Moderna may not have a vaccine ready by election day but there is optimism surrounding the vaccine after the funding deal.

Cramer believes Moderna may be one of the winners in the race to produce a working coronavirus vaccine.

UnitedHealth Group Stock: Buy or Sell?

Investors are starting to consider what stocks they should be looking at as a Joe Biden presidency looks more likely after a tumultuous presidency under Donald Trump. RBC released what stocks they would be looking at buying if Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November. One of those stocks could be UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report, which topped earnings expectations in mid-July.

Cramer believes the addition of Kamala Harris to the Biden campaign as Vice President will only help bolster UnitedHealth shares.

Apple is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.