Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Shares Are Still Rising

The Dow and the S&P 500 are falling after the jobless claims climbed over one million after reporting under a million last Thursday. The Nasdaq is positive today led by a surge by Zoom Video Communications that is up by over 4% in trading Thursday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the stock market is a forecasting machine, not just a snapshot of current conditions. What's it saying? Watch the financials.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning and Tesla Daily with Rob Maurer talking about Tesla, Nvidia earnings and Apple reaching the $2 trillion market cap.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla shares climbed to a record high above $1900 after Wedbush increased its price target on Elon Musk's car company. Musk became the world's fourth-richest person on Tuesday after the stock price increased. TheStreet looked at the charts for Tesla and provided a guide on how to trade Tesla shares after the 40% rise in share price in the past week.

Cramer sat down with Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer to chat about the latest developments with Tesla.

Nvidia Stock: Buy or Sell?

Nvidia reported strong earnings on Wednesday but the stock was falling despite the great numbers. Cramer spoke about now wanting shares of Nividia to run up before it reported its quarterly report. Nvidia went up over 2.75% on Wednesday but is down Thursday by 1.9% and Cramer is still thrilled with the stock and all the developments they have made in the stock.

Cramer loves Nvidia so much that he named his dog Nvidia and plans to keep it in the Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio for the foreseeable future.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple reached a $2 trillion market cap this week after doubling over the last two years. TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa looked at what helped Apple reach that milestone and TheStreet's Annie Gaus looked at what it will take Amazon and Microsoft to follow in its footsteps.

Cramer spoke about the credit Tim Cook deserves for getting Apple to this $2 trillion market cap milestone.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.