Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Don't Worry About Tesla

Stocks in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq closed higher Tuesday after positive news about retail sales jumping 17.7% in May. Coronavirus cases are climbing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and a few other states. A key metric to keep an eye on will be the hospital bed capacity available in the states that are seeing a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations.

On Mad Money, Cramer said don't fight the Fed and don't fight the tape. Investors are eager for positive news but it would be foolish to bet against them.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer about buying Tesla shares despite the stock falling, McDonald's sales decline last month, and United Airlines improving its masks-wearing policy on flights.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla was downgraded by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley due to the top risk of the company's relationship between the U.S. and China. Cramer isn't worried about the stock because he believes Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is immunized. It was announced Tuesday that Tesla was inking a pact with Glencore to buy cobalt for its batteries.

Cramer talked about why he isn't worried about Tesla being down this week because he still thinks the company is a buy for investors.

McDonald's Stock: Buy or Sell?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report delivered some negative news as the fast-food chain saw its same-store sales in May drop 5%. The news of the drop in sales came a week after McDonald's announced Alistair Macrow as its new chief marketing officer. The hiring was internal and Macrow will be tasked with turning around sales for the Golden Arches.

Cramer isn't too worried about McDonald's because people crave their food even during a pandemic.

United Airlines Mandates Wearing Masks

Executives at United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report must be listening to Cramer and his daily advice about wearing masks to combat the coronavirus. United Airlines increased its precautions on flights including wearing masks. This comes after the news that the company took a $5 billion loan amid an improving outlook for the airline.

You can guess how Cramer feels about the latest developments in the policy at United Airlines.