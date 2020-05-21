Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Can Tesla Hit New Highs?

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended the day rallying as optimism about the reopening of economies across the world including the U.S. is giving investors confidence that we can resume regularly scheduled trading to new highs. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer spoke about why the FAANG stocks are back in favor.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including buying Facebook stock, Tesla hitting new highs, and Take-Two Interactive reporting earnings.

Facebook Stock: Buy or Sell?

What was Cramer watching in the markets yesterday? He was watching Facebook after the news that businesses can set up a single online store with Facebook Shops. Cramer spoke about why it's so important to support our economy because "we need small businesses to be helped" and that's what Facebook is doing with Facebook Shops.

Hear why Cramer likes what he sees from Facebook after the social media company climbed over 6% in trading yesterday.

Can Tesla Hit New Highs?

This week has been a relatively quiet week for Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Twitter since his flurry of tweets last week and this weekend. Tesla dropped the lawsuit against Alameda County yesterday and California Governor Gavin Newsom said this week that he does not see Musk or Tesla leaving the state anytime soon. This comes a week after President Trump gave Musk his support over the factory battle with the California county.

Does Cramer still like what he sees from Tesla and the innovative carmaker? Watch where Cramer sees Tesla stock going from here.

Take-Two Interactive Earnings

Take-Two Interactive stock went up initially after beating sales expectations but then started to fall over 7% yesterday in after hours trading. The gaming stock benefited from consumers being stuck at home during the quarantine as sales were surging.

Listen to what Cramer was looking for when Take-Two reported its financials.

