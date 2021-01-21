Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: EV Stocks Will Help Tesla

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including Netflix's rise, Cramer's list of stocks to buy and the EV stocks to go after.

Dow futures are rising into record territory Thursday, pulling stocks to all-time highs, as investors continue to bet on near-term economic support from the United States alongside an overhaul of the country's coronavirus prevention strategy.

In the last episode of Mad Money, identified the big themes poised to profit under the Biden administration, starting with e-commerce, financials, healthcare and more.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Netflix's rise, Cramer's list of stocks to buy and the EV stocks to go after.

Netflix: Buy Or Sell?

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report jumped Thursday after the video streaming service added more paid subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter.

Cramer said Netflix had to go higher because it offers products, like in the case of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, that people just cannot resist. "It fits in with themes I talk about all the time like e-commerce, fits in with 5G, it will be even better with 5G, fits in with the remote work, being at home."

EV Stocks and Tesla

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner on Thursday noted that this year "should indeed see a material acceleration of electric vehicle roll-outs, and provide much clarity on winners and losers from electrification."

Cramer said EV is huge. "Ford (F) - Get Report has an EV strategy, GM [General Motors] (GM) - Get Report is doing is a lot of stuff with EV. It is probably the most important theme for 2021."

Cramer's 'Go' List of Stocks

Cramer checked back in with his list of stocks that investors should be looking to buy once the economy opens back up.

So far, the only stock that hasn't performed as high as the others on the list is Mastercard (MA) - Get Report but the stock was rising Wednesday.

Ford, Mastercard and Amazon are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.