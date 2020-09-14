Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Battery Day Expectations

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are moving higher Monday as investors gain hope from positive news on the progress on Covid-19 vaccines.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer is looking at key earnings reports this week and the hope for stimulus action out of Washington, D.C.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Tesla's Battery Day, Domino's gets an upgrade, Home Depot shares rising and Oracle shares rising.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report had its price target doubled by UBS ahead of its Battery Day. Tesla stock was sent down after it was snubbed by the S&P 500 last Tuesday Tesla shares were able to shake off the snub and rise 16% after the turbulence earlier last week.

Cramer is looking for a big announcement from Tesla on its Battery Day.

Domino's Stock: Buy or Sell?

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Report was upgraded by Cowen to outperform on Friday. Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said the valuation is "attractive on a total-return basis." Domino's has seen a spike in sales from individuals following the stay at home recommendations and ordering more pizza. Domino's added 20,000 employees in August to keep up with the demand.

Cramer points to the technology of Domino's and why they've been so successful during the pandemic.

Home Depot Stock: Buy or Sell?

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report shares are up 27% year-to-date. Home Depot smashed its quarterly earnings back in August and with people spending more time at home, it's finally time to get around to all the projects you've been putting off around the house. Cramer explained back in August what he is looking for in Home Depot before he buys shares.

Cramer is seeing consumers flock to Home Depot as the dangerous wildfires rage across the west coast.

Oracle Stock: Buy or Sell?

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report had its price target raised after it beat earnings forecasts on Thursday. Oracle reportedly won the deal to partner with TikTok for its U.S. operations but TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa doesn't see how the deal works out for both sides. Cramer told investors that acquiring U.S. operations of TikTok will change Oracle overnight.

Cramer believes Oracle stock is inexpensive right now and Oracle shares might be going higher with the reported partnership with TikTok.

