Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Will Go Higher

Stocks in the Dow are falling on Monday as the market confronts the risk of the record rally we've seen.

On the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that the economy and jobs data will keep rates low. With stocks being the only game in town, investors can expect continued gains.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Boeing's settlement charges, Tesla's stock rally and when should investors sell their oil stocks.

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine to the U.S. Department of Justice over fraud and conspiracy charges linked to its 737 MAX jet program, last week.

Boeing said the settlement involves a criminal penalty of $243.6 million, based on the conduct of two former MAX program technical pilots, and set up a $500 million fund to provide compensation for families of the victims of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents.

Cramer said Boeing is demonstrating the strength of its underlying business given that bad news is being greeted with a positive finality scenario and a buy. "It is the final chapter. Almost $750,000 was unreserved the rest was reserved. So the number looks big but it is not as big. They need orders. When they get orders the stock really rockets."

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report extended its extraordinary rally into an 11th straight session last Friday as the value of the clean-energy carmaker overtakes Facebook (FB) - Get Report and elevates Founder and CEO Elon Musk to the status of the richest man in the world.

Cramer said this is the nightmare we thought could have happened with the S&P 500. "They got added to the S&P 500, the index funds get more and more money and they have to go and buy Tesla, ETFs have to buy more Tesla, there is a just a giant short squeeze involving Tesla. The broken nature of the S&P funds is almost forcing the stock higher. Expect another round of price target boosts today."

Energy Stocks

On Mad Money, Cramer discussed oil stocks and when is the right time for investors to sell.

Cramer said, "Chevron (CVX) - Get Report has been a laggard. If it gets to a small-time high I think you will have to sell it. And I think the world of Chevron, of Pioneer (PESX) - Get Report. Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Report was downgraded today I think that's a great opportunity because they just boosted the dividend. I think these are all trades now. And when they get to highs which they might if oil goes to $55 then I think you just sell."

