Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Trading Tesla on Battery Day

Stocks in the Dow are mixed Tuesday morning as stocks in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq make moves as tech shares try to rebound. Tesla Battery Day event is today and is one of the five things to know Tuesday in the market.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer says it seems we're in disarray and we are. But investors need to keep a sharp eye out for a rebound on the horizon

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the Tesla Battery Day event, buying Amazon stock, and Microsoft's latest acquisition.

Tesla Battery Day: Buy or Sell?

Tesla shares are falling in premarket trading Tuesday after he downplayed the near-term impact of the Battery Day event. Elon Musk tweeted after the market closed on Monday, downplaying the event as investors had their excitement tempered by the eccentric CEO. Musk also issued a challenge to his employees to take a shot at a record quarter. Earlier this month Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report saw its price target doubled by UBS ahead of Tuesday's Battery Day event. TheStreet's Tesla Daily previewed Tuesday's Battery Day event last week.

Many analysts were bullish ahead of Tesla Battery Day but how would Cramer approach the stock ahead of the event.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report seems to be challenging companies in several different sectors and on Tuesday, Amazon's latest target is Peloton as Echelon revealed its 'Prime Bike' for $499. Amazon has benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic more than other companies because of its top tier e-commerce platform. Could Amazon be bullish again if the coronavirus pandemic sees another spike in cases? TheStreet analyzed the charts and gave investors a guide on how to trade Amazon after some mixed trading in the Nasdaq.

Cramer says buy Amazon if coronavirus cases in states start spiking.

Microsoft's Latest Acquisition

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report will pay $7.5 billion for Zenimax, the parent company of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls game maker Bethesda Softworks. On last week's Action Alerts PLUS call, Cramer gave club members insight into how he is managing the tech stocks in his portfolio during the recent market action. Microsoft was passed over for the opportunity to operate TikTok in the U.S. as Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report became the winner in Trump's vendetta against anything 'Made in China'.

After Microsoft's latest acquisition, Cramer is looking at a certain stock.

