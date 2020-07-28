Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tech Earnings to Watch

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including tech earnings this week, the strength of the gaming industry and the latest news from Under Armour.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down as leaders in both parties of the U.S. government debate what should be in the relief bills. 3M missing profit forecast in their quarterly report is helping sink the Dow.

On Mad Money Monday, Jim Cramer said this is a confusing and overwhelming week for earnings. Cramer provided a game plan for investors on his show Monday.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer Monday on Street Lightning about tech earnings this week, the strength of the gaming industry and the latest news from Under Armour.

Tech Earnings to Watch This Week

This week is a big week in tech as several big earnings reports are scheduled this week with a majority falling on packed Thursday. TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa breaks down some of the big companies in tech reporting on Thursday. As earnings are scheduled to come in, Ponsi Charts points out that Amazon and Microsoft are flashing warning signs.

Cramer has advice for traders looking to trade tech stocks before or after some of the big earnings scheduled this week.

Hasbro Stock: Buy or Sell?

Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report reported earnings Monday and said gaming revenues were the lone bright spot. Hasbro shares have fallen over 7% this week after its quarterly report. With the positive signs coming from the gaming revenues, what does this mean for the gaming industry?

Cramer discusses what he likes about the gaming industry.

Under Armour Stock: Buy or Sell?

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report received 'Wells Notices' from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This is not a formal charge but an investigation has determined that a further explanation into the numbers reported is needed. Under Armour will have an opportunity to work with the SEC to come to a resolution.

Cramer discusses what the latest news around Under Armour will mean for its stock.

Amazon and Apple are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.