Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Elon Musk Is Moving to Texas

Jim Cramer shares insights about what to expect from the Biden COVID team, the impact of stimulus deal on traders, and Goldman Sachs and Tesla moving offices.

Dow futures drift lower as stocks edge lower as stimulus talks in the U.S. stall and coronavirus case rates continue to surge.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that it's time to stop disrespecting younger investors and start learning from them. The pros on Wall Street aren't the only group that matters anymore, Cramer said, and this new wave of investors cares about totally different things than the old guard.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about what to expect from President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID team, the impact of stimulus deal on traders, and Goldman Sachs and Tesla moving businesses where the money is.

What to Expect From Biden COVID Team

Last week, Pfizer, Inc (PFE) - Get Report has cut its forecast of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses it expects to produce by the end of the year in half, according to a published report.

The company now expects to supply 50 million vaccines as opposed to the 100 million originally forecast before the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cramer said that people need to know guidance about who gets the vaccine first. He also said that the Biden COVID team needs to tell people what they think is happening in terms of the number of vaccines

“The fact is as time goes on we will have more vaccines and we are heading towards a period where we are going to beat this and that is what the market is saying. It won’t necessarily be in a straight line but we are going to beat it,” he added.

What Happens to Markets Without a Stimulus Deal

Republican and Democratic leaders said on Monday that Congress plans to extend government funding for an additional week while talks about coronavirus relief packages resume, according to media reports.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on the short-term plan to keep the government running through December 18, according to CNBC.

Cramer said that without a stimulus deal a lot of companies could close, but that will not matter because “those are companies that don’t trade and are standing in the way of the big bucks companies.”

Cramer said that for a pure trader, it will not matter if a stimulus deal is reached by the end of the week or not.

Businesses Move Where the Money Is

On Monday, Banking titan Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report reportedly is considering moving its asset management headquarters to South Florida from New York City, joining the pilgrimage of investment firms to the Sunshine State.

The news came from knowledgeable sources who spoke to Bloomberg. Goldman is considering the Fort Lauderdale area and Palm Beach County, they said. Dallas is another possibility.

In October, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report said that it is assembling the Cybertruck at its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and plans to deliver mass-produced batteries at that plant.

Cramer said that Texas and Florida have real opportunities as many people there know how to code and the coders will go where the companies are.

“When you look at what Elon Musk wants to do is that he wants to give himself a pay raise and give all those people a pay raise,” he said. “Goldman Sachs is not bringing people back because of the pandemic so why do they have to be in New York.”

Even with a vaccine rollout, Cramer thinks that businesses have to go where the money is “and the money is in Florida,” he said.

He explained that the wealth management business doesn’t need to be in New York because people with wealth are mobile. “So I think that Musk is right to look in Texas and Goldman Sachs is right to look in Florida as the taxes are too high in New York and in California,” he added.

Cramer believes that everything will change with Zoom and 5G technology.

Goldman Sachs is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.