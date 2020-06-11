Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Starbucks if Shares Dip

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including when to buy Starbucks stock, the lifetime value of Apple customers and why AMC needs crowds to survive.

Stocks in the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell again yesterday as COVID-19 cases begin to rise in several states across the U.S. and dampening hopes that we are turning a corner towards recovery. The Nasdaq continues to rise to new highs as the technology stocks in the Nasdaq are benefiting from the environment quarantine conditions created.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer is seeing good news on the progress with vaccines but says we won't see an economic recovery until there's a COVID-19 breakthrough.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about when to buy Starbucks stock, the lifetime value of Apple customers and why AMC needs crowds to survive.

Starbucks Stock: Buy or Sell?

Starbucks said the pandemic would cut up to $3.2 billion of revenue, and it reported U.S. same-store sales fell 43% in May, improved from April. It was announced in late May that Starbucks had regained at least 60% of sales from the same period in May of 2019. Starbucks also announced that it is looking for rent relief to help with paying for its real estate while shops are close.

Cramer discusses when he would consider buying shares of Starbucks.

Calculating the Lifetime Value of Apple Customers

Apple spoke about its development to build its chips and replace the Intel chips Apple is currently using. Apple announced this week that it will expand its payment options to help make it easier for Apple customers to submit payment.

Cramer speculated about the lifetime value of Apple customers today.

AMC Needs Crowds to Survive

It was announced last week that AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report expects to lose around $2 billion in the first quarter. AMC shares began to gain momentum after a rally after restrictions on group gatherings begin sometime in July.

Cramer asked the most important question regarding AMC stock. When will crowds be able to safely come back?