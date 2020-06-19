Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Spotify

The Dow is up today as the stock market looks to shake off the rise of coronavirus cases to end the week on a positive note. Potentially positive trade talks are happening between the U.S. and China, helping support the rise in stocks today. Juneteenth is being commemorated across the U.S. as several companies are recognizing today as a paid holiday.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said despite waves of bad news, this rally is getting refueled by leaders from many different sectors.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about buying Spotify stock, watching Ford stock, and what to watch Apple's WWDC event.

Spotify Stock: Buy or Sell?

TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa explained Spotify's latest exclusive podcast deals will pay off for the company. One of those exclusive deals for Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report was signing Joe Rogan last month, giving their podcast lineup a star to rally around. TheStreet looked at the charts for Spotify yesterday to see where shares are heading next and if investors should continue buying the stock.

Cramer explains why he still thinks Spotify is undervalued and investors should buy shares.

Ford Stock: Buy or Sell?

Ford is taking on Tesla with its own hands-free driving capabilities. Could the latest developments with Ford prevent the stock from falling again and retesting the lows from March? TheStreet examined the charts for Ford to see where shares are heading if we see a second wave of coronavirus shutdowns.

Cramer explains why he likes the auto sector and Ford.

Tune Into Apple's WWDC

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced yesterday that they are moving their iPhone SE production to India. TheStreet's AppleMaven Daniel Martins suggested this was a no-brainer for the company. Martins also reminded investors that Apple's WWDC is next Monday. Martins suggests investors tune in when the keynote kicks off at 1 p.m. E.T. Monday.

Cramer discussed what he wants to hear from Tim Cook and Apple on Monday.