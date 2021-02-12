TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Sonos

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including MasterCard's support for Bitcoin, how to trade Sonos after earnings, and the U.S. semiconductor chip shortage
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks are down Friday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed Thursday at record highs and we're starting to see stocks come down from those highs.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said you don't need to be a rebel to win at investing. You need to do the research and be patient for genuine opportunities.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about MasterCard's support for Bitcoin, how to trade Sonos after earnings, and the U.S. semiconductor chip shortage.

Mastercard: Buy Or Sell?

Bitcoin hovered near record territory on Thursday, holding gains made earlier in the week after Mastercard  (MA) - Get Report said it was following in Tesla’s  (TSLA) - Get Report footsteps to both support the cryptocurrency and utilize it.

Cramer said Mastercard's statement was a bit opaque about what happens with Bitcoin. "It was very glib, I felt. I was disappointed. I think they really need to come out and explain this because it is such an important thing."

Sonos: Buy Or Sell?

Sonos  (SONO) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and guidance that sparked a flurry of price target upgrades by analysts.

Analysts at D.A. Davidson raised their price target on Buy-rated Sonos to $45 from $24. The firm is “encouraged by the impressive demand and the willingness of customers to wait for their products.”

Cramer said COVID-19 turned out to be a showcase for Sonos. "This is not a stock that's going away, it's just begun. You might not have known Sonos until this. I felt this way about Spotify."

Semiconductor Shortage

President Joe Biden is reportedly expected to sign an executive order to address the shortage of semiconductors in the coming weeks.

Cramer said a lot of the semiconductor companies don't want to build in the U.S. because it's cheaper to build overseas with less expensive workers. "To be able to build those capabilities here it will have to be heavily subsidized. The interest of semiconductor companies is not geopolitical, it's simply profit-oriented."

MasterCard is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer.

CloudFlare CEO on IPO, Dual-Class Share Structure and Regulating Content
INVESTING

Cloudflare Drops Despite Multiple Price Target Upgrades

Fisker + Chrysler = IPO
INVESTING

QuantumScape and Fisker Soar as Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on Both

Inside the Trump White House: Carl Icahn
INVESTING

Bausch Health Jumps on Carl Icahn Investment

tslive-th-0212
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on PayPal, Robinhood, Disney, Pot Stocks, Stock Market Friday

Disney Earnings
INVESTING

Disney’s Earnings Beat Sparks Positive Analyst Responses

Canadian Pot Legalization Could Be A Fresh Tailwind for Cannabis Stocks
INVESTING

Pot Stocks Stay Volatile - Here’s What’s Happening Friday

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Pulls Back From Record High and Dow Slips

HubSpot Is Spot On With Delivering Results to Investors and Customers
INVESTING

HubSpot Surges After Strong Earnings, Analyst Upgrade