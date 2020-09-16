Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Snowflake

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including when to buy Snowflake shares, the new Apple Watch and Walmart+ launches to compete with Amazon Prime.

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up modestly in trading on Wednesday as investors await a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer asks about more stimulus for the economy. Without help, too many small businesses can't wait for a vaccine, and social distancing is deadly to retail.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about when to buy Snowflake shares, the new Apple Watch and Walmart+ launches to compete with Amazon Prime.

Snowflake IPO: Buy or Sell?

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report will sell shares starting at $120 each in IPO. TheStreet previewed the IPO of Snowflake weeks ago and followed up on where Snowflake wants to see its pricing as our IPO expert broke down all the latest news on its IPO. TheStreet's tech team broke down why Snowflake shares will be hot when it starts trading.

Cramer talks about why he is considering buying Snowflake shares for the Action Alerts PLUS club.

New Apple Watch: Buy or Sell?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced the 'Apple One' services bundle starting at $14.95 a month and a new Apple Watch. TheStreet broke down why the announcement of the new Apple Watch didn't move Apple shares higher. Apple shares gained before the next Apple launch event Tuesday despite not announcing a new iPhone.

Cramer talks about what it will take for him to purchase a new Apple Watch.

Walmart+: Buy or Sell?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report launched Walmart+ Tuesday to compete with Amazon Prime. Walmart is doing its best to compete with Amazon as it also announced its drone delivery program, something Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has been working on as well. Walmart did make a move on its own when it joined Microsoft for talks to get a deal done to operate TikTok's U.S. operations.

Cramer doesn't see Walmart+ competing too much with Amazon Prime and sees it as complimentary.

