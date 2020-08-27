Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Excitement Around Salesforce

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the excellent earnings from Salesforce, the Palantir IPO and the latest news from McDonald's.

The stocks in the Dow and S&P 500 are up in trading Thursday but the Nasdaq is down slightly as Fed chairman Jay Powell addresses the public about an easier monetary policy.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said even if you think you have the hottest hand in the world, it's time to ring the register and take home some of the winnings.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the excellent earnings from Salesforce, the Palantir IPO and the latest news from McDonald's.

Salesforce Stock: Buy or Sell?

Salesforce has been rising since its blowout quarterly earnings showing Marc Benioff and the Action Alerts PLUS holding is built for this moment. Salesforce reached a record high in trading on Wednesday and cloud stocks are benefiting around their stellar earnings.

Cramer talks about the huge deals that Salesforce got done.

Palantir Stock: Buy or Sell?

Palantir announced that it will file for IPO soon. Palantir has been seen as a controversial company since it has come on the scene led by its controversial CEO Peter Thiel. Thiel is famous for funding an endless campaign to silence his dissidents in the press and funding the campaign to take down Gawker Media. Thiel has pushed companies like Facebook not to vet fake political ads and when controversy happens in Silicon Valley, his name is frequently in the mix.

Cramer talks about the Palantir IPO.

McDonald's Stock: Buy or Sell?

McDonald's announced on Wednesday that they are probing the activity of former CEO Steve Easterbrook to identify if he directed the cover-up of improprieties by other McDonald’s employees. Easterbrook denied he had any other improper relationships during his tenure at McDonald's last week. McDonald's did announce they are releasing a spicy version of their famous Chicken McNuggets but will that be enough to overtake their competitors?

Cramer likes another fast food restaurant version of spicy chicken nuggets and recommends their stock.

