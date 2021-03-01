Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade DoorDash

Stocks are being sent higher Monday as the bond yields retreat and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use over this past weekend. Johnson and Johnson said it will ship more than 20 million doses of its newly-approved coronavirus vaccine this month, with plans for at least 100 million by the end of June.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about earnings are DoorDash, Salesforce and Foot Locker.

DoorDash: Buy Or Sell?

Wall Street analysts stuck with DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report last week on Friday after the food-delivery company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates but warned growth likely will slow as the U.S. economy reopens.

Cramer said he agreed growth for the company will slow down. "Delivery will be out of fashion, hard, when restaurants open up."

Salesforce: Buy Or Sell?

Several analysts lowered their one-year price targets for Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report after the sales-tracking software giant reported solid fourth-quarter earnings but cautioned on future growth due to its integration of Slack (WORK) - Get Report.

Cramer said investors don't like that Salesforce is buying Slack. "At a certain point, we have to recognize that he [Marc Benioff] knows how to buy something. Acquisitions are a very hard thing to do. People are convinced that Slack is a mistake. I think Slack is going to be the default model for HP and Dell, both of which are doing quite well. In an environment of work from home, you need collaborative software."

Foot Locker: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report plunged last week on Friday after the athletic apparel retailer posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and held back on its 2021 profit guidance.



Cramer said he is not a fan of Foot Locker.

