Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Regeneron's COVID-19 Drug

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including what to watch with Regeneron, American Airlines cutting jobs, and Boeing restarting production on its 737 Max.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq fell late in the day and all of the indices finished Thursday in the red. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer says there are good reasons for this reopening rally this week and support from the Fed and Treasury. But job losses should not only concern Americans but it should also concern Wall Street.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the latest updates with Regeneron, American Airlines cutting jobs, and Boeing restarting production on its 737 Max.

Regeneron Stock: Buy or Sell?

Regeneron announced they were starting human trials earlier this month on their drug to treat Covid-19. Sanofi sold its longstanding stake in Regeneron to focus on its cancer treatment drug. Cramer was bullish on the drugmaker earlier this month but is he still big on Regeneron?

Here is what Cramer is watching with Regeneron stock.

American Airlines Has Proposed Job Cuts

American Airlines is offering voluntary layoff options to its 100,000 employees before implementing involuntary reductions. American Airlines and the rest of the airlines were up big this week before American fell yesterday after the news.

Cramer was surprised upon hearing the latest news and discusses it.

Boeing Restarts 737 Max Production

It was announced this week that it would be laying off thousands of workers. Then the airline manufacturer announced that they would start production back on the 737 Max aircraft. Boeing shares surged to a six-week high yesterday after the news this week.

Cramer discusses why it's so important for the 737 Max aircraft is back in production.

