Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Procter & Gamble

Jim Cramer shares stock market news about Procter & Gamble earnings, the latest from the Moderna vaccine, and the Intel chip sale.

Dow futures edge lower as investors look for a breakthrough on stimulus talks. Treasury bond yields hit a four-month high overnight as lawmakers narrow their differences on a potential $2 trillion-plus coronavirus stimulus bill.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer told his viewers that there are some stocks that will see a big boost if Joe Biden wins the elections, including solar stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Procter & Gamble earnings, the latest from the Moderna vaccine, and the Intel chip sale.

Procter & Gamble Stock: Buy or Sell?

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted its full-year sales outlook, as home cleaning and healthcare products boosted the group's top and bottom lines.

The company said core profits for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal first quarter, were pegged at $1.63 per share, up 19% from the same period last year, and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $142 per share.

Cramer thinks that P&G is a winner even beyond the winter as they scaled up many hygiene products, but once they scale up in a less emergency situation they will even make more money. He liked Procter & Gamble for 50 points.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report CEO Stephane Bancel said that the U.S. government could authorize emergency use of the company's experimental Covid-19 vaccine in December if Moderna gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cramer said he doesn’t know how many people could take the Moderna vaccine if it is ready by December, adding that Moderna doesn’t have "a big brand name."

Intel Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Tuesday, Intel (INTC) - Get Report said it reached an agreement to sell its NAND memory chip business to South Korea's SK Hynix for about $9 billion.

The sale includes Intel’s solid-state drive, NAND flash and wafer businesses, and a production facility in Dalian, China. The deal will make SK Hynix one of the world's largest NAND memory makers.

Cramer thinks Intel still has a giant market, but the sale doesn’t really matter because Intel will report this week and he believes that it “will not be that good.”

