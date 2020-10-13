Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Pepsi Stock

Dow futures edge lower after concerns for a pause in Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial. Johnson & Johnson becomes the second "Operation Warp Speed' trial to pause following the unexplained illness of one of its participants.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said stocks can rise on earnings, self-help or multiple expansion. But watch out for the hype.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about buying PepsiCo stock, developments with AstraZeneca vaccine, and Twilio's acquisition of Segment.

PepsiCo Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Monday, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report was upgraded by Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson to buy from neutral, as she anticipated wider profit margins at the drinks-and-snacks giant.

Nicholson raised her share-price target to $169 -- a Wall Street high, according to Bloomberg -- from $148.

Cramer agrees that after five years of underperforming, it is now time to buy PepsiCo stock.

AstraZeneca Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Friday, AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report announced that the U.S. government invested $486 million to develop and supply up to 100,000 doses for the COVID-19 antibody treatment. The company also said it can acquire another one million doses.

Cramer likes AstraZeneca but he advises investors to focus on the bigger picture and to not only focus on the vaccine. He thinks that these stocks are ultimately far more than only a vaccine.

Twilio Stock: Buy or Sell?

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the cloud-communications platform said it would buy customer-data platform Segment for $3.2 billion of stock.

Twilio shares recently traded at $322.79, up 5.4%. They had more than tripled year to date through Friday.

Cramer thinks that Twilio shouldn’t be up on the Segment acquisition and that it should be down, even though people are excited about it.

PepsiCo is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.