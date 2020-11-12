Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Sell Occidental Petroleum

Dow futures slide as stocks are mixed as record COVID infections in Europe and the U.S. pause 'vaccine trade' rally heading into Thursday's opening bell.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that the stock market is starting to feel like a win-win situation. It doesn't seem to matter whether you buy the pandemic stocks or the recovery stocks. No matter what you buy, it's likely to head higher.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about selling Occidental Petroleum, America’s version of Singles Day, and Apple’s new microprocessor release.

Occidental Petroleum Stock: Buy or Sell?

In September, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report said it would pay about $200 million of dividends on preferred stock held by Berkshire Hathaway in cash instead of common stock.

The move is a signal to investors that the company is more confident of its ability to manage its debt, Bloomberg reported.

Occidental will pay $2,000 a share on its Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock held by Berkshire, which is controlled by the investor Warren Buffett.

Cramer said that the market loves the oil industry right now. “What you have now is a thesis which says that oil is going to go higher and so I say go with the JP Morgan call and sell the stock,” he said.

Can Amazon Deliver The Next Single’s Day?

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's (BABA) - Get Report massive 11.11 Singles Day shopping event could rake in $45 billion in sales or more this year, analysts say, at a time when the retail sector has been put through the wringer and digital sales have been crucial for survival.

This year’s event, which Alibaba began promoting in 2009 as a day for single shoppers to buy themselves gifts online and has since become the world's largest shopping event, included for the first time a "Phase 1" sales period held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

The company added this to give smaller brands and new retailers on its platform the chance to get more exposure, and to enhance the experience for consumers.

Cramer said that Christmas, among other holidays in this season, is America’s version of Alibaba’s Singles Day.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its first custom-made microprocessor for the Mac line-up, bringing power and performance improvements to its next-generation MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro products.

The announcements were made at a virtual event entitled "One More Thing," Steve Jobs' famous tagline when introducing splashy new products and services.

Apple's new chip is called the M1 and is based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process and designs by Arm. It features Apple’s first system on chip (SoC) for the Mac, an 8-core CPU including four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU and 16 billion transistors.

Cramer said that Apple “is a cell phone company,” commenting on Apple’s new Mac release. He added that it is great to have fantastic Macbooks and products, but it would be good to have people encouraged to buy iPhone 12.

Amazon Inc. and Apple Inc. are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.