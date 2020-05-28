Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Nvidia Stock

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended the day up big after more positive news about progress towards a coronavirus vaccine came throughout the day. The Dow ended the day up over 550 points. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer looked at the stocks that have the best chance of leading the U.S. and the stock market towards a sustainable economic recovery.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about buying Nvidia stock and Advanced Micro Devices stock, Dr. Fauci impacting stocks with his optimism, and Southwest Airlines is up this week despite question marks in the airline industry.

Nvidia Stock: Buy or Sell?

There are two stocks you should consider having in your portfolio right now. One is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report which is announced that they are planning to launch a CPU in June for counter Intel's new plan. The other stock is one of Cramer's favorites, Nividia (NVDA) - Get Report. Buying Nvidia stock is always a good idea, especially after falling 20 points since last week.

Investors should be considering adding Nvidia to their portfolio and Cramer explains why that would be a wise decision.

Is Dr. Fauci Driving Stock Higher?

Has Dr. Fauci created a level of optimism that is sustainable in this market? Some of the comments last week led investors to believe it is unlikely that we see a second wave of the coronavirus and that a vaccine could be closer than we anticipate.

Does Cramer think Dr. Fauci has created inflated levels in this market? Listen to what Cramer has to say about the optimism in this market.

Southwest Airlines Is Higher This Week

Airline stocks are seeing a revival this week as news of reducing the restrictions on airline travel has sent the stocks higher this week in the industry. Southwest (LUV) - Get Report was at $35 early in the day but soon fell to $31 a share. The stock came back a little during the day.

Listen to what Cramer has to say to investors who are buying airline stocks like Southwest after everything we've been through during the coronavirus pandemic.

LIMITED-TIME MEMORIAL DAY SALE: Save 57% when you join Jim Cramer's Investing Club, Action Alerts PLUS. The sale is extended until Friday!