Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Nio Stock Is Suspect

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished down in trading on Tuesday. The Dow is rebounding on Wednesday morning as investors bet that the stimulus talks will progress towards a deal.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer asked if we're in the trough when we go from the end of a free-fall into a recovery mode. He explains why he thinks this is the real deal.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Nio stock after earnings, Royal Caribbean and the Federal Reserve, and the upcoming football season.

Nio Stock: Buy or Sell?

Nio reported its quarterly financials Tuesday and had a narrower than expected loss as its Chinese demand for EVs was strong. Nio was downgraded to sell by Goldman Sachs back in July after it believed investors were 'overly-optimistic'. Back in early July, TheStreet looked at the charts to give investors a guide on what to do with shares of Nio.

Cramer believes Nio is suspect and relies on Tesla doing well and not its own strength.

Royal Caribbean Stock: Buy or Sell?

Royal Caribbean was one of the top companies reporting this week. Royal Caribbean reports a wider than expected loss when it reported earnings Monday due to the challenges the cruise industry is facing in the coronavirus pandemic. TheStreet analyzed the charts to see if Royal Caribbean can rally again after its earnings miss.

Cramer said Royal Caribbean owes a lot to Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve for helping the company during this shutdown in the cruise industry.

Will Football Happen This Fall?

What will the Big 10 and Pac 12 postponing its football seasons mean for the rest of college football and the NFL? Shutting down the football season this fall will send shockwaves through the economy because football generates revenue for several different sectors. From fantasy sports to media to the food and beverage industry and many more, canceling or postponing the football season could result in more job losses.

Cramer talks about what he will do if the football season is canceled this fall.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.