Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Nio Rises After Sedan Unveiled

Dow futures are up slightly Tuesday as Democrats push to impeach President Trump after this past week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cramer shared what the impeachment hearings mean for the stock market.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Cramer said this market simply refuses to wallow in things that are going wrong and instead is focused on what is going right or, even better, what could go right.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Nio's latest sedan, chip stocks to pick and expectations from upcoming bank earnings.

Nio: Buy or Sell?

U.S. listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report jumped Monday morning after the Chinese electric vehicle maker unveiled its first sedan, the all-electric ET7, which will go up against Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report best-selling Model 3.

Nio's ET7 will start at 448,000 yuan ($69,100), compared with 265,740 yuan for the China-built entry-level Tesla Model 3. Tesla sold 120,000 Model 3 cars in China last year.

Cramer said "luxury sedan, good battery, a fabulous market in China. autonomous driving using Nvidia's (NVDA) - Get Report platform, which I have seen and is a wonder to behold. I don't know what stage it's going to be at in terms of its self-driving capabilities."

AMD vs. Nvidia: Buy or Sell?

Cramer said AMD (AMD) - Get Report is less expensive while Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report will have challenges that could drag the stock lower. "AMD will be able to close in on the Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report deal. Nividia is harder in comparison because its acquisition of Arm Holdings is going to meet with opposition around the globe."

Bank Earnings Preview

Cramer said investors will discover companies that are chock-full of cash, the yield curve is little better for them. "This is an area where stocks are still inexpensive. When these stocks report earnings they're going to surprise to the positive."

AMD and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.