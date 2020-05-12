Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: The Nasdaq Strikes Back

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including stocks climbing in the Nasdaq, how to open Disney Parks, and Amazon eyeing acquisitions in retail.

The Dow Jones ended lower as the 30 stocks in the index stayed mixed all day. The Nasdaq continued to rise and tech stocks continue to lift stocks around them. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer spoke about his COVID-19 index and the performance for the tech and health stocks within the index.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including the rise of tech stocks and the Nasdaq, how Disney Parks can open wisely, and how companies on the edge can survive with Amazon looming.

The Nasdaq and Tech Stocks

The Nasdaq is up over 30% since the lows in March and the surge is on the backs of impressive earnings from the tech stocks. Cramer believes the tech stocks will be a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer talks about the recent climb in value by the stocks in the Nasdaq and the hot stock market.

The Future of Disney Parks

Disney Shanghai opened its gates this week and was the first theme park to open after parks started closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Disney+ carried Disney (DIS) - Get Report stock when it reported earnings but it will need Disney parks to open sometime this year to meet lofty expectations by the company.

Cramer talks about the house of mouse and what Disney needs to do to open the parks successfully.

Retail vs. Amazon

Retailers are going to start dropping like flies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Could JCrew be snatched up by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report along with other retailers who are struggling to survive during this hit to the industry? Amazon is in a perfect position to grab companies trying to avoid filing for bankruptcy during these uncertain times.

Cramer talks about the future of retail and how it can survive with Amazon looming.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: