Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Will Microsoft Buy TikTok?

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all slightly up Tuesday as trading is mixed on concerns about the rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and continued tensions between the U.S. and China.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer says we're not winning the virus war. So investors should look to the stocks that thrive in the COVID-19 stay-at-home economy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Microsoft potentially purchasing TikTok and what that means for Facebook, Apple trading action this week, and Eli Lilly's recent Covid-19 trials.

Can Microsoft Compete With Facebook?

Microsoft has been in talks to purchase the U.S. operations for popular app TikTok which is owned by China-based ByteDance. Reports came out that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been speaking with President Trump about the potential purchase after the President said he would shut down the app if ByteDance does not sell to a U.S. owned operator. TikTok is extremely popular with younger Americans and shutting down the app will not help Trump's re-election campaign.

Cramer believes a potential purchase of TikTok will put Microsoft in place to compete with Facebook.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple reported earnings last week and split its stock for the first time since 2014 to appeal to retail investors. Apple shares are rising this week and are up over 3.5% through trading Tuesday but what does this mean for Apple investors and the stock market.

Cramer breaks down what Apple trading means for investors after shares were rising Monday.

Eli Lilly Stock: Buy or Sell?

Eli Lilly is entering Phase III for its Covid-19 trials to tests within nursing homes and assisted-living facilities of a neutralizing antibody to prevent the virus. Eli Lilly reported its quarterly financials last Thursday and missed revenue forecasts. Eli Lilly is up 4% since the news was released Monday.

Cramer talks about whether the latest news makes Eli Lilly a buy.

