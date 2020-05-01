Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Microsoft Stock

The Dow Jones ended yesterday down about 1.2% after unemployment figures showed that 3.8 million more Americans filed jobless claims. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also down as Apple and Amazon reported their earnings after the bell. Both FAANG stocks didn't do much to install confidence in investors as stock futures fell shortly after. Jim Cramer said on Mad Money that earnings will not be enough to keep stocks at these levels.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, here are highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money including his column about the tough year that hedge funds are facing as they battle the uncertainty while some are forced to close as they try to cover their shorts in this hectic market.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is one the largest holdings for Cramer's investment club and the tech giant continues to prove why that was a great decision by the Action Alerts PLUS team. Microsoft beat estimates in their earnings call this week and showed how diverse their revenue streams are.

Watch how Cramer is reacting to Microsoft after earnings and what he believes the future holds for the tech giant.

McDonald's Stock: Buy or Sell?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report reported earnings yesterday and they had some interesting notes about seeing losses in their breakfast sales due to the change in routine during the coronavirus pandemic. The reason why that is odd is that Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report has seen an increase in breakfast sales due to the change in routine for consumers.

What does Cramer think that means for these fast-food restaurants? Watch the video to get Cramer's idea of which stock you should be looking at in May.

Qualcomm Stock: Buy or Sell?

In a crowded earnings week, you might have missed that Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report reported earnings on Wednesday. They beat estimates and gave investors confidence with their 5G strength. They expect phone shipments to be down about 30% but they do not foresee change to their plans for 5G.

Listen to what Cramer thinks about Qualcomm stock and what the future of 5G looks like for the company.

The Stock Market in May

How should investors be approaching the stock market in the month of May? Cramer thinks that we will only see a recession instead of a depression if we continue to make progress. Investors should keep an eye on the progression of Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report and their coronavirus drug remdesivir.

Cramer shares what else investors need to watch in the month of May before they start investing.

