Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Microsoft Shares Climb

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up in trading Wednesday after falling for the last three trading sessions. Stocks are climbing higher as the tech sector rebounds.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said pay attention to history and don't get greedy. Smart, rational investors know how to read the signs and when to take their winnings.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Microsoft's latest news, Marvell benefits from a deal and why he loves Honeywell.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft shares are climbing after getting a price target boost from Morgan Stanley. Microsoft shared some of its plans for the future of its XBOX game consoles with two separate game consoles with different price points. All of this comes after Microsoft was joined by Walmart to help try and secure the bid to acquire the U.S. operations of TikTok.

Cramer is a huge fan of Microsoft Azure and shares more thoughts on what he like about the Action Alerts PLUS holding.

Marvell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Marvell shares were rising after it beat its earnings expectations at the end of August and is up almost 8% since reporting its financials. Marvell is up over 40% year-to-date after reporting multiple positive earnings in 2020. Could Marvell continue to climb higher after the Verizon-Samsung deal?

Cramer believes Marvell is a winner after the Verizon-Samsung deal was announced.

Honeywell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Honeywell stock was one of the few new companies selected to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August. After Honeywell was added to the Dow, TheStreet looked at the charts to see if investors should be buying more shares. Cramer has been hot on Honeywell lately and talked about why he would be buying Honeywell shares in August.

Cramer talked about why traders interested in Boeing should be looking at Honeywell instead.

