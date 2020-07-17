Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Microsoft Earnings Next Week

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended Thursday down yesterday as investors are starting to be concerned about the U.S. recovery as the coronavirus pandemic continues to thrive in states across the country.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said investors should use this pullback as an opportunity to see where the market is going and plan their strategies to profit from the next moves.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about Microsoft earnings preview, Domino's Pizza earnings beat, and if Abbott Laboratories shares will rise Friday.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft reports earnings next week and Cramer is looking for the consistency we've always seen from the tech giant. TheStreet charted whether shares of Microsoft could go to $260? The Action Alerts PLUS team "believes the cloud to be a secular growth trend" which would be positive for Microsoft's cloud business.

Cramer says Microsoft constantly outperforms and will be watching Microsoft earnings closely next week.

Domino's Pizza Stock: Buy or Sell?

Domino's Pizza beat earnings Thursday after seeing a rise in U.S. pizza demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Cramer spoke with Ritch Allison, CEO of Domino's Pizza on Mad Money Thursday as the stock increased 5% this week.

Cramer believes Domino's stock can rise even higher as more of the U.S. will look to order takeout food during the pandemic.

Abbott Laboratories Stock: Buy or Sell?

Abbott Laboratories reported second-quarter financials that beat expectations Thursday thanks to its coronavirus testing. Abbott Labs was downgraded to sell by Goldman Sachs in early June but the stock is up 3% this week.

Cramer believes Abbott Labs will rise Friday after beating earnings Thursday.

Microsoft and Abbott Laboratories are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.