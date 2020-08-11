Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: McDonald's Sues Ex-CEO

The Dow is up big Tuesday morning and the S&P 500 is up slightly as President Trump considers a capital gains tax cut. The Nasdaq is down Tuesday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said his 'barbell portfolio' was designed for days like this, to help investors keep their balance.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about McDonald's and its bad legal situation, Marriott earnings challenges, and Warren Buffett's portfolio.

McDonald's Stock: Buy or Sell?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report reported its second-quarter financials at the end of July and missed earnings expectations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic closing stores and indoor dining. McDonald's had to pause reopening its restaurants' indoor dining because the U.S. seems to be unable to control the spread of the virus that most developed countries have been able to do. McDonald's also said it will seek legal action against its ex-CEO Stephen Easterbrook after he had 'multiple' inappropriate relationships with company employees, and approved lucrative stock payments to a co-worker he was involved with sexually.

Cramer talks about how bad this situation is for McDonald's.

Marriott Stock: Buy or Sell?

Marriott (MAR) - Get Report missed earnings expectations Monday due to the continued challenges faced by the coronavirus pandemic but reported that it is starting to see demand return. Marriott had furloughed most of its staff to cut costs and help them in the second quarter but as a company that relies on travel, the current environment does not bode well for its bottom line.

Cramer speaks about the need for a vaccine and how Marriott can recover from the challenges in 2020.

Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revenue is expected to fall 4% to $61.1 billion. Berkshire Hathaway posted a loss in the first quarter and offload most of its positions in the airline industry.

Cramer doesn't believe Buffett's portfolio is best positioned for the current market we are in and could face additional challenges in 2020.

