Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy McDonald's Shares

Jim Cramer shares insights about buying McDonald’s, investing in cybersecurity stocks, and warning investors about a possible selloff as the vaccine rollout begins.

Dow futures are higher with stocks mixed as Christmas lockdown orders, as well as accelerating COVID infections, put a cautious edge on vaccine rollout and stimulus hopes.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that the stock market doesn't care about the COVID-19 vaccine anymore. The recovery stocks are passing the baton back to the lockdown winners, Cramer said, because lockdowns are where we're headed.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about buying McDonald’s, investing in cybersecurity stocks, and warning investors about a possible selloff as vaccine rollout begins.

McDonald’s Stock: Buy or Sell?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report in October reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

The company also raised its dividend payable in December by 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25 in September.

In the U.S, sales benefited from “strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as a strong performance at the dinner daypart,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Cramer said that he thinks McDonald’s is a buy because there are a huge number of restaurants that are going to close. “It is very clear that the most dangerous place to go is a restaurant,” he said.

Investors Should Have a Cybersecurity Position

On Monday morning, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - Get Report suffered what appeared to be an international outage of its key online services, with reported failures in logging onto Gmail and accessing YouTube.

The outage, which Downdetector said began around 6:56 am Eastern time, has been reported in both North America, Europe and India. Users attempting to log onto the services, as well as Google Drive, were met with “something went wrong”, “there was an error. Please try again later. That’s all we know.”

YouTube appeared operational around 7:36 am Eastern time, but issues were still being reported on Gmail and Google Drive.

Cramer said that investors should have a cybersecurity stock in their portfolio amid the current breaches and outages, and he recommended N-lock as one of those stocks.

Advice to Investors As Pfizer Vaccine Rollout Begins

On Monday, the first dose of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and the coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered to a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

Queens has been among the worst affected hotspots in the city.

Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was among thousands of first responders who have been prioritized by the U.S. government to receive this crucial vaccine.

Cramer said that there is typically is a selloff and that this is a "seasonably good time to own stocks." He told young investors that it is okay to make sales “to lock in gains even if you like certain stocks.”

