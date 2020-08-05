Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade in This Market

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including how to approach the markets, Ralph Lauren reporting disappointing earnings, and Amazon's stake in Deliveroo.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up Wednesday morning in trading as investors bet on the stimulus package being completed soon.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer does not believe we are seeing market manipulation. Cramer thinks we're seeing clueless buying, and some investors who will have no one to blame but themselves.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about how to approach the markets as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Ralph Lauren reporting disappointing earnings, and Amazon's stake in Deliveroo.

The Coronavirus Pandemic and the Stock Market

The coronavirus pandemic has not had as much of an effect on the stock market as many thought it would due to stimulus bills from the government and proactive moves by the Federal Reserve. That doesn't mean workers and companies aren't hurting after news of hiring freezes Wednesday. We are starting to see the airlines book more travel which could be a sign of hope that certain companies hurt by the pandemic are starting to make a comeback.

Cramer discusses what Tuesday's trading in the market shows him about market trends.

Ralph Lauren Stock: Buy or Sell?

Ralph Lauren posted a loss when it reported its quarterly financials Tuesday. Despite Ralph Lauren making efforts to pivot to a stronger digital presence to adapt to the times, their brick and mortar stores are hurting the classic clothes brand. Ralph Lauren could also be hurt by more people working from home and finding it unnecessary to spend more on name-brand clothes.

Cramer talks about all the challenges Ralph Lauren facing in the Covid-19 world.

Amazon and Deliveroo

Amazon was finally approved for a minority stake in UK food delivery giant Deliveroo. The deal will give Amazon a 16% stake in Deliveroo and could be a sign of change in a competitive food delivery industry. What role will Amazon play in the food delivery industry moving forward with Deliveroo?

Cramer talks about what Amazon's stake in Deliveroo means for the e-commerce giant.

Amazon is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.