Jim Cramer shares stock market news about eyeing Linde, the Apple chip shortage, and how a Joe Biden administration fits the market.

Dow futures slide as stocks are mixed as U.S. Presidential race narrows in key states, while Donald Trump's legal threats raise the prospect of a contested outcome.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said investors are looking at equities in a new light and stocks are becoming a lot more valuable than they used to be.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about eyeing Linde, the Apple chip shortage, and how a Joe Biden administration fits the market.

Linde Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Monday, Linde (LIN) - Get Report said that it will start producing green hydrogen at its plants located in California and Ontario to support the growing demand for hydrogen mobility.

Cramer is eyeing Linde because he thinks there is little competition in the industrial gases sector and Linde has a special spot due to its hydrogen fuel production. “Linde is one of the companies most involved with producing green energy,” he said.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said on Thursday that it is reportedly struggling to obtain chips that control how much power is consumed on its new roster of iPhone 12s, raising the specter of a potential shortage of the in-demand 5G-enabled devices ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Cramer said that investors shouldn’t worry about Apple’s chip shortage having an impact on the company ahead of the holidays. He added that the company understands the problems and “tends to get it right.”

How Joe Biden Fits A ‘Nirvana’ Market

Stocks finished higher Thursday with tech shares leading the gains as the results in Tuesday's U.S. elections suggested the potential for corporate tax hikes and tighter regulations had diminished.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 542 points, or 1.95%, to 28,390, and the S&P 500 also rose 1.95%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.59% on reduced regulatory risks.

Cramer said that there is no way a Joe Biden administration will allow 14 million people in the hospitality sector to get laid off without thinking about what to do about it.

