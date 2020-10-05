Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Ignore LabCorp

Dow futures are trending higher after President Trump's White House officials say that he is improving and hope he is released from the hospital on Monday. Most medical experts don't see how he can safely go back to the White House as Covid-19 stays in our system for 14 days.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said America might need a stimulus bill, but the stock market definitely doesn't.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Zoom stock, NFL players that tested positive for Covid-19 and LabCorp's FDA approval.

Zoom Stock: Buy or Sell?

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom is up over 600% year-to-date and has changed the way many companies operate remotely. Cramer talked about how to manage the tech stocks in your portfolio. TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa discussed the latest action by 'stay-at-home' stocks and where stocks like Zoom are heading.

Cramer told investors that they should follow the action by Zoom shares after a mixed day of trading on Friday.

LabCorp Stock: Buy or Sell?

On Friday, LabCorp said it received the emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a new type of high-speed Covid-19 test. The new test uses heat and technology to extract RNA from samples collected for Covid-19 molecular testing, the company said in a statement.

Cramer doesn’t believe that LabCorp (LH) - Get Report is a stock that investors should keep an eye on, saying that their facilities "take seven days to send back the test results." He suggested that the future is in Visby medical which produced a portable PCR Covid-19 test kit that was approved by the FDA last month.

NFL Should Place Players Under Lockdown

On Tuesday, sports gambling-related stocks fell after the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended all in-person team activities after three Tennessee players and five team staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Cramer believes that the outbreak within the Tennessee Titans should push the NFL to reconsider its COVID-19 guidelines, saying that they should have their players under lockdown. He added that coaches should alert players that their careers will be over if an outbreak occurs.

