Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine

Stocks in the Dow are mixed as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climb back from being down at the opening bell. Jobless claims in the U.S. rise to 870,000 this week as the coronavirus pandemic wears on and the White House fails take the serious measures needed to prevent the coronavirus death toll from rising beyond 200,000.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said some investors are learning a brutal lesson: You lose money a lot faster than you make it. So, appreciate this pullback as an opportunity to learn.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, buying Nike after its earnings, and buying General Mills after its earnings.

Johnson & Johnson Stock: Buy or Sell?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report were rising on Wednesday after the company announced that its coronavirus vaccine was entering Phase 3 of its vaccine trials. This positive news comes a week after it was announced that Johnson & Johnson will face fraud action in New York state due to its role in the opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson also halted development of its flu treatment candidate. TheStreet looked at the charts in August after the company acquired Momenta to give investors a guide on how to trade shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Cramer is still bullish on Johnson & Johnson and its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Nike Stock: Buy or Sell?

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report were rising in trading Wednesday and hit new highs after it reported a surge in digital sales during its earnings call Tuesday after the bell. TheStreet looked at the charts and gave a technical view on how to trade Nike shares before it reported its quarterly financials Tuesday. Cramer added Nike to his Action Alerts PLUS portfolio before his monthly members-only call earlier this month.

Cramer still thinks you can buy Nike here as its down in trading on Thursday.

General Mills Stock: Buy or Sell?

General Mills reported an excellent quarter driven by a surge in food sales. General Mills (GIS) - Get Report products have been flying off the shelves since the coronavirus pandemic began with its stay-at-home orders. General Mills beat its quarterly estimates back in July as well due to the increase in at-home food purchases. Back in March, General Mills was blaming its poor quarter on the coronavirus outbreak but the food company has seen success in the past two quarters due to the current pandemic conditions.

Cramer tells investors to buy General Mills shares, especially when there seems to be no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic.

