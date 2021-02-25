Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Chipotle Over McDonald's

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Mattel's earnings outlook and the new chicken sandwiches at McDonald's.

Stocks in the Dow and S&P 500 are mixed Thursday as the Nasdaq falls from the gains it made Wednesday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said don't chase risky meme plays. Invest for the long term. He shared his $500 Club stock picks for fractional-share buys.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Mattel's earnings outlook and the new chicken sandwiches added to the menu at McDonald's.

Johnson & Johnson: Buy Or Sell?

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the safety profile of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine candidate showed no specific safety concerns that would preclude the issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization.

Cramer said this is the opening trade for J&J and that is why the stock is up."The more vaccine options you have, the more likely that as time goes on, we find that they are more potent, don't necessarily need two shots, or that J&J works better than we think."

Mattel: Buy Or Sell?

On Wednesday, Mattel (MAT) - Get Report offered a strong earnings outlook for this year and beyond, and Citigroup raised its rating on the toymaker stock to buy from neutral.

Cramer said CEO Ynoz Kreiz has done a remarkable job with Mattel and the stock is a buy.

McDonald's: Buy Or Sell?

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report added three crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu Wednesday to capitalize on the growing demand for chicken burgers.

Cramer said buy Chipotle's stock, which is substantially down from its high, in comparison to McDonald's.

None of these is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer.