Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Watch IBM Earnings

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including watching IBM earnings, concern about American Airlines earnings, and if it's smart to own Uber shares.

The Dow ended Friday down but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended the week in the positive. Chevron announced Monday that it is purchasing Noble energy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer Friday about watching IBM earnings, concern about American Airlines earnings, and if it's smart to own Uber shares.

IBM Stock: Buy or Sell?

International Business Machines IBM reports earnings after the bell Monday in a highly anticipated earnings report. TheStreet looked at the charts last Friday and examined whether IBM shares have upside heading into its report Monday. In June, Annie Gaus discussed whether IBM could be looking to purchase its partner Cloudera in what she called a strategic purchase for IBM.

American Airlines Stock: Buy or Sell?

American Airlines is expanding its service in the Northeast by partnering with JetBlue to make it happen. Last Thursday, American Airlines called on lawmakers to expand its billions in aid through 2021 to help the struggling travel industry. American Airlines is one of the top earnings this week and this report has Cramer worried.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

Last Thursday, Uber announced it purchased Routematch, which provides software for more than 500 transit systems worldwide. Uber has been making purchases or in talks to make purchases in 2020. Gaus broke down what the Postmates deal will mean for Uber moving forward.

What does Cramer think about Uber stock? Cramer believes Uber is an extremely well-run company but doesn't see any reason to own the stock at this time.

