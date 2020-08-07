Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Honeywell Shares

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including when to buy Honeywell shares, the buying Bristol-Myers and what Cramer got wrong about ViacomCBS.

The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all down in trading Friday after the negative jobs report, the stalemate with the stimulus talks and the ongoing tension between the U.S. and China.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer says this market's full of frenetic bulls, and investors need to hold on tight before the ride gets bumpy.

Honeywell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Honeywell (HON) - Get Report beat earnings when they reported their quarterly financials but noted a significant slump in aerospace sales linked to Boeing's 737 MAX delays and weak demand for commercial aircraft. If things start to progress towards a vaccine and somewhat a return back to normal, could Honeywell be the stock to own?

Cramer believes Honeywell could be one of the best stocks to own as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol-Myers Stock: Buy or Sell?

Bristol-Myers Squibb beat earnings expectations on Thursday as shares have been rising all week. Cramer has been recommending buying Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report shares instead of chasing some of the popular coronavirus vaccine producers like Moderna or Gilead Sciences.

Cramer believes Bristol-Myers shares present a huge buying opportunity at these levels.

ViacomCBS Stock: Buy or Sell?

ViacomCBS (VIAC) reported quarterly financials and came in with better than expected earnings. Shares of ViacomCBS were rising Thursday but is now only up less than 1% since it reported its financials. Cramer spoke about the former Action Alerts PLUS holding and what he got wrong.

Cramer discusses why he sold ViacomCBS at the wrong time.

