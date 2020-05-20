Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Home Depot Is a COVID-19 Stock

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the Home Depot being a stay-at-home stock, Moderna raising money, and TikTok is on fire.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended down yesterday after the sharp rally ended with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling from a positive position in the afternoon. Even the S&P 500, who ended Monday up 3.2% was unable to maintain its momentum.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including the Home Depot being a stay-at-home stock, Moderna raising money, and TikTok is on fire.

Home Depot Stock: Buy or Sell?

Home Depot reported earnings yesterday and it was weaker than expected. Home Depot also pulled its guidance for the remainder of 2020. Home Depot did see a huge increase in their e-commerce revenue during the quarter but will that be enough to make Home Depot stock a buy?

Home Depot was included in the COVID-19 index on CNBC earlier this month. Cramer weighs in on what he likes about Home Depot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moderna Is Having a Rollercoaster Week

Moderna sent the stock market higher on Monday after reporting positive results from their vaccine testing during the human trials. Moderna followed that good news on Tuesday by seeking a new stock offering to raise over a billion dollars in capital.

Cramer explained why Moderna is raising more money for their vaccine.

TikTok Is on Fire

Cramer has been raving about TikTok for the past week after the holding company Tencent reported earnings earlier this month. Cramer called TikTok the hottest company on earth last week and knows it is claiming eyeballs away from Twitter, Facebook, and Snap.

Has Cramer's feelings on TikTok changed this week or is he still feeling the love?

