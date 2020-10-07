Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Google Is Making Changes

Dow ended sharply lower Tuesday after President Donald Trump told his team to halt negotiations with Democrats on a fiscal stimulus package. Trump then reversed course in a tweet, sending Dow futures higher on Wednesday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer asked if small businesses cab hold on until after the election? The airlines? Restaurants? With stimulus talks up in the air, Cramer looks at where we can turn to.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer discuss Google rebranding to G-suite, AMC reopening, and the accessibility of a potential coronavirus medicine.

Google Stock: Buy or Sell?

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report announced on Tuesday that the G Suite brand will be replaced by Google Workspace as the new name for its package of business tools. The rebranding comes in parallel with the Google features such as having a video chat display at the corner of a document-editing window.

Cramer said that Google stock is so far off from its high, it’s only up 10% for the year. No matter what they do seems like its snakebite.

AMC Entertainment Stock: Buy or Sell?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report said Tuesday that it will keep most of its global theaters operating, and plans to increase openings in New York and California, ahead of key movie releases in the final months of the year.

The world's biggest cinema chain said some 80% of its U.S. theaters remain open, with a higher percentage in Europe under its Oden Cinemas Group brand.

Cramer said maybe there is room for one theater and there may be a lot of people who feel that there is nothing to fear from COVID-19 if you can crush it, but if you can’t crush the virus then there is a fear.

Is COVID-19 Medicine Accessible?

President Donald Trump received coronavirus treatment made of an infusion of Regeneron’s dual antibody treatment for COVID-19 after testing positive on Thursday.

He has been discharged from Walter Reed medical center after being put on a regiment of dexamethasone, remdesivir and Regeneron's antibody cocktail.

Cramer thinks that Regeneron can’t make the scale yet, adding that he dislikes the idea that people who now get infected by COVID-19 will get Regeneron as a solution.

“It was instrumental in the president’s recovery,” Cramer said. “We all wish we can have it, but we can’t.”

He also said that Regeneron is better than Remdesivir because it reduces the viral load of the virus.

